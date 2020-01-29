Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,455 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Allstate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,565,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.36. 1,840,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

