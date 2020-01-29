Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

