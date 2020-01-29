ALLUVA (ALV) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $88,403.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

