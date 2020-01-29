Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 324,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

