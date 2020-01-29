Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.0940 on Top Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Almeela has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market cap of $350,879.00 and $895.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00023004 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051904 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

