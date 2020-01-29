Alpha Coin Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $11,558.00 and approximately $16,334.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000524 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000904 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

