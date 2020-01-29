Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,445.12. The company had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,395.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.