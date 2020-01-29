Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,451.52. 180,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,395.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,271.23. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

