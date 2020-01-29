Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,462.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,395.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.23. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.