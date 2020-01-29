Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $102.60 Per Share

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $102.60 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1,455.61. The company had a trading volume of 435,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,004.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,396.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,271.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 105.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

