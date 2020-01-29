Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

PINE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 96,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

