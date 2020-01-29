ALQO Market Capitalization Tops $856,465.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. ALQO has a total market cap of $856,465.00 and $4,178.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010309 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003004 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005288 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. The official website for ALQO is alqo.org.

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

