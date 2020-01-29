Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.72 ($53.17).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €47.66 ($55.42) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.93.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

