Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.