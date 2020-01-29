Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,841.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,181.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

