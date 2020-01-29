Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $75.19.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

