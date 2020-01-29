Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Ameren worth $154,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

