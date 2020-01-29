Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. 14,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. Ameren has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.