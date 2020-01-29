American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 294,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises about 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

