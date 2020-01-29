American Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

