American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

