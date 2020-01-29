American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Taubman Centers worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

