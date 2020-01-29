American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Westpac Banking in the third quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 850.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. Westpac Banking Corp has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 81.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

