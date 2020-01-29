American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 756,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 695,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WES opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.80%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.