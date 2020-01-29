American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

