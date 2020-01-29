American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Mylan by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

