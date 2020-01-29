American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,850,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,797 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after buying an additional 48,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

NYSE:EOG opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

