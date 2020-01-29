American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after purchasing an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

