American Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 320,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

