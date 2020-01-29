American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.