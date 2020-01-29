American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 12,723 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $90,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 508,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of SHLX opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.