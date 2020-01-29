American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 711,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 306,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,107. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.