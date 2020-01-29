American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Update

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 593,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,404. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.