American Electric Power Company Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE:AEP opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

