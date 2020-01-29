American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

AEL opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.03. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.57.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

