American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,301,948.24 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.68. 2,517,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.