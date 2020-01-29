American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.63.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,551,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 847,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. American Express has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

