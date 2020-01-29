American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in American Financial Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. 277,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $90.20 and a one year high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.