American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.