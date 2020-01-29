American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 2,948,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. American International Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

