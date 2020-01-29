American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American National Insurance worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,795. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

