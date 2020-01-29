American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $110.88 and a 12 month high of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American National Insurance by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in American National Insurance by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

