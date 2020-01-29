American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 255,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,947. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $152,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

