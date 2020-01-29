American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

