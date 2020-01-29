AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 95,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,369. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

