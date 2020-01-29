Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $117.09 and a 52 week high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

