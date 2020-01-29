Ameriprise Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $18.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.04. 710,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $117.09 and a 1 year high of $173.75.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

