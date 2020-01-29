Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

AMP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,336. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $117.09 and a 12 month high of $173.75.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.