AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q4 guidance at $1.01-1.03 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.