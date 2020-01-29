Amino Network (AMIO) Achieves Market Cap of $965,896.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Amino Network has a market cap of $965,896.00 and $43,551.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.97 or 0.05601477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,689,110 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

